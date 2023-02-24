A Conservative MP has "gracefully declined" an invite to a "clothes optional" event at an art gallery in her constituency organised by a local naturist group.

Lia Nici, MP for Great Grimsby, was invited to the town's Turntable Gallery for the exhibition, For the Entertainment of Cats.

But, posting on Facebook, she said: "On this occasion, I will gracefully decline, but will be going to view the artwork on another day."

She added: "I would like to thank Turntable Gallery for their most gracious invitation to participate in their forthcoming event, which is being held in conjunction with the Lincolnshire Naturist Society."

The gallery is hosting a one night 'clothes optional' event while the exhibition is in town Credit: Facebook / Turntable Gallery

The exhibition is being organised by the group, Naked Lincolnshire.

The work on display is by Peter Forster, described by the gallery as "one of the country’s preeminent wood engravers of the 20th century."

It adds: "Peter was an enthusiastic naturist, so Turntable gallery felt it appropriate to offer this opportunity to visit the exhibition as a clothes optional event. Tea, coffee will be available."

Visitors are being advised that the gallery has toilets and space to change.

Naked Lincolnshire's website says that nudity in a non-sexual context is legal in public places unless the person is acting in a way to cause distress.

The Crown Prosecution Service says: "In the case of naturism a balance needs to be struck between the naturist's right to freedom of expression and the right of the wider public to be protected from harassment, alarm and distress."

