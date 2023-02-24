Warning: This article contains a clear image provided by police which some may find offensive.

A driver who was caught making offensive gestures when he passed a speed camera has been fined.

The man and his passenger were recorded giving one and two-finger signs as they travelled past the speed camera van in Langsett Road South, Sheffield, last May.

South Yorkshire Police said the driver of the Vivaro van knew he was not displaying a front number plate.

The man was convicted of failing to identify himself as the driver.

Credit: South Yorkshire Police

He was fined £660 and given six penalty points and ordered to pay a victim service surcharge of £264 and costs of £90.

Head of safety cameras Scott Dernie said the case was proof that action would be taken against drivers even if they were not speeding.

He said: "The safety camera partnership works very closely with roads policing officers and will take action against those whose driving standards fall below what is expected of a competent driver.

"This is one example of how we can utilise video evidence and imagery captured to bring those who pose a risk to innocent road users before the courts.

"In this case, the driver believed he could evade police action, but he was wrong."

He said the offender claimed he did not live at the address where papers were served, even though the van was parked on the driveway.

"I am pleased these excuses were not accepted and points and a fine were given," he said.

