A cafe which provides a safe place for veterans in Huddersfield could have to close if it doesn't get more support.

Tommy's Lounge in Huddersfield helps ex-forces servicemen and women with anything from housing help to emotional support. It's also provides an alcohol-free zone for those with post traumatic stress syndrome to simply talk.

It started out when army veteran Mick Riley realised this kind of environment is exactly what he would have needed to help with his PTSD, after his 27 years of service.

"I'm looking for a safe exit wherever I am. Even though we are safe - there's still an overwhelming sense of threat when you've got PTSD. This is a place where anybody can come. Most people have got their backs to the wall, they can all see the exit. And more importantly it's per to peer support, so anyone suffering with mental health, they've got someone here who knows what they've been through.'"

Now though, rising energy bills - the last being £700 - means all that might end.

The cafe also has a 'pass it on' scheme, where people can buy veterans a meal.

But those who use it say they rely on it.Veteran Robert Walker said: "I met a lad here, I told him who I served with - he said I know someone who served there - and I looked at his photo and said - I know him! You can just speak easy here - and you can't out there."Simon Jones said: "My daughter's disabled and there's not many places we can go. But also you become part of the support network, you chat to other veterans."But Mick says it shouldn't be all down to him to provide that support - and there should be more mental health provision for veterans.

Mark Eastwood MP speaks to a cafe visitor.

His local MP - who's backing his campaign to stay open - says £70m has been made available to build up provision until 2024.Mark Eastwood, who is also the Parliamentary under-secretary for the Ministry of Defence, said: "My office is currently looking for some funding stream to help Tommy's, and I'm looking to the Government for extra support for our veterans - it's so important."

Mick is already ploughing three quarters of his truck driver salary into Tommy's Lounge. He says they need more mid-week customers - some days they only take £12. He's set up a fundraising page in the hope it might help."My dream is to give up the trucking and do this full time - and also have other Tommy's lounges throughout the country.

"We have people coming here in crisis - and they tell us they wouldn't be here if it wasn't for us. I will not allow it to close - simple as that, I will fight tooth and nail for it."

