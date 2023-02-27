Police in South Yorkshire have issued a warning about dangerous dogs after a child was injured and two other dogs were killed in separate incidents.

Officers said three dogs escaped from their gardens and caused "significant injury" including to a 15-year-old girl in Sheffield who needed hospital treatment.

The force said two dogs, one in Sheffield and one in Doncaster, died from their injuries after being attacked "when innocently out with their owners enjoying a walk".

Dog legislation officer, Rachel Attwell, said: "We, like other forces across the country, are seeing incidents of dogs being out of control, loose and causing harm and injury to innocent animals and people in our communities. This is not acceptable.

“We love dogs, I have dogs myself. We want to see them being enjoyed by families, loved and respected, but unfortunately a small minority of owners do not take appropriate action."

Seven dogs were seized over the weekend, including three which had escaped their gardens and were acting aggressively.

It comes after two postal workers were bitten in Dodworth and West Melton last week.

As the weather turns warmer, the incidents have prompted the force to issue advice to owners about securing their property and garden.

Ms Attwell said: "Now is the time to check your fences, making sure they’re high enough to stop your dog jumping over, strong enough that they can’t fall down and also that there are no gaps or small spaces in which you dog could escape from.

“You as an owner are responsible for your dog’s actions, whether you are inside your home, your garden, or out in public. It is you as an owner that will face the consequences and be put before the courts."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.