A police inspector who was found by a disciplinary panel to have groped two teenagers never faced criminal charges because his colleagues concluded he would not be convicted.

Craig Mattinson was sacked by Humberside Police last week for gross misconduct after a panel concluded he had inappropriately touched the two girls – aged 14 and 17 at the time – 20 years ago.

The women, now in their 30s, told a four-day hearing that Mattinson, now 47, touched them in a sexual way when they shared a flat in Hull.

The outcome of the disciplinary proceedings raised questions about why the officer never faced a criminal prosecution.

Humberside Police said an investigation was launched after the allegations came to light and evidence was examined.

A spokesperson said: "Correct procedures were followed. However the potential to secure a successful prosecution at court was not deemed as possible. However, should new information be made available, we will of course follow up."

The force said its enquiries looked at whether there were any other allegations.

"Should any additional information come to light, we will of course follow up," the spokesperson said.

