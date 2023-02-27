The name of the UK's first all-electric prison has been revealed as HMP Millsike.

Opening in 2025, the new prison will be based on land opposite the existing HMP Full Sutton, near Pocklington, East Yorkshire, and has been named after local river, the Millsike Beck.

Once open, it will create more than 500 jobs, and hold around 1,400 prisoners, the Ministry of Justice said.

It will be the first jail in the UK to run solely on electricity, with solar panels and heat pump technology, meaning it will use about a quarter of the energy used to heat traditional Victorian prisons.

The government says costs to taxpayers by over £1 million.

Prisons Minister, Damian Hinds, said: "Naming this site puts us one step closer to our new prison playing its vital role in protecting the public and cutting crime.

"This is a vital advancement towards our goal of creating 20,000 modern, innovative places."

Construction firm Kier, which is leading the construction of the jail, said it would employ around 50 ex-offenders.

The MoJ said it would "[help] former prisoners turn their back on crime through meaningful work before the prison has even opened its doors".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...