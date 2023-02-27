Police have been called to a secondary school in Leeds after students and parents staged a second protest over access to toilets during lesson time.

Officers attended Farnley Academy on Monday following claims from school leaders that staff had faced "personal comments" and threats.

Hundreds of people gathered to protest after the school restricted the number of available toilets during lesson times as a "safety" measure.

The school said many of those taking part in the demonstration had no connection to the school and blamed social media for fuelling the issue.

Shellie Morris, whose daughter attends the school, was at the protest and said pupils "absolutely have a right to have their voices heard."

She added: "The teachers are striking tomorrow for right for better pay and better working conditions and these children are asking for the same thing, being able to use a clean toilet and being able to use the toilet when they need to go."

Ms Morris said that students should be able to use the bathroom without teachers monitoring who was going in and out.

Joanne Page, another parent at the demonstration, said: "They can go during break and lunch which is fine but if there is a queue and the bell goes off they have to go in and basically hold it.

"The school is not listening. They've had to resort to this because they're not listening, what else are they supposed to do?"

The protest was one of a number that have taken place across the country over school rules.

Sir John Townsley, the chief executive of the Gorse Academies Trust, which runs the school, said staff had been " taken aback" by the actions of "a small number of children, directly orchestrated by a handful of parents and other adults who do not and never have had children at the school".

Students could be seen gathered at school gates Credit: ITV News

He added: "Over the course of the weekend some of the adults involved in this action have used social media in order to act in a totally unacceptable way. This has included making very personal comments about professionals at The Farnley Academy and threatening comments which have now been reported to the police.

"This also included adults who are not connected to our school community. Sadly, some of those people harassed children who were seeking to come into school resulting in many of our pupils arriving with us feeling upset and unsettled."

He said it remained unclear what the protesters wanted.

Last week the trust said in a statement it was opening only one set of toilets during lessons "to keep all students safe during times when members of staff are not on duty".

In a Facebook post, it said: "These toilets are open during all lesson times and a member of staff is present.

"During break and lunch, students are then able to use all of the toilets in school. We actively encourage all students to ensure that they go to the toilet before school, at break and at lunch, to avoid needing to go during precious lesson time, however, the option remains where it is needed."

Sir John added: "Though we do, when necessary, allow children to use toilets during lesson times we strongly encourage our pupils to use the toilets before and after school and during break times.

"A situation which sees children going to the toilet throughout the day whenever they so choose would result in a loss of learning time across the curriculum which would be totally unacceptable. Once again, such a policy would also present major safeguarding and child protection issues."

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the force had received calls "raising concerns about the behaviour of some members of a group protesting outside Farnley Academy".

They added: "Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team attended to monitor the demonstration and liaise with the school. Those involved left at about noon and officers remained in the area to provide reassurance."

