Two police cars have been involved in a crash which has caused major damage to a row of shops in Bradford.

Keighley Road in Frizinghall has been closed since the collision this morning.

Pictures show extensive damage to the brickwork along the parade of shops with the ground and first floor exposed in one building.

West Yorkshire Police have not said how the crash happened, but it is not thought the cars were involved in a pursuit at the time. The force said no-one is thought to have been seriously injured.

The A650 Keighley Road is closed in both directions between Beamsley Road and Northdale Road while the building is made safe.

Drivers are being warned of congestion in the area as traffic is diverted.