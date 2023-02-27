Tributes have been paid to a hillwalker whose body was found alongside that of his dog in Glencoe in Scotland.

Kyle Sambrook's sister, Rachel, said "they should both still be here" after mountain rescue teams recovered him and his beagle Bane from a deep gorge on Saturday, 25 February.

A major search operation started when the pair failed to return home to Featherstone, West Yorkshire, from a wild camping trip as planned on Tuesday, 21 February.

Their deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

In a message to her brother, Rachel Sambrook, who had been in Scotland while searches took place, said on Facebook: "I said I wasn't going home until I found you, I love you big bro and my fur baby, have the best time together."

An online fundraising page has been set up in Mr Sambrook's memory and to raise funds for a funeral.

In a message, founder Katie Westwood, who launched the page, said: "Kyle has always wanted to be cremated and have his ashes spread in his favourite place, Scotland. We would like to also do the same with Bane, so Kyle can remain with his best friend, son, his everything."

Friends have been posting messages on social media, including Mr Sambrook's former football team, Featherstone Colliery FC.

The team said: "It is with great sadness to hear the news of ex Colls player Kyle Sambrook’s passing. You’d struggle to find a nicer bloke."

Matthew Auton said on Facebook: "Words really can't say what I want to say about how much you're really going to be missed by everybody."

An search and rescue operation was launched last week, including mountain rescue teams and Police Scotland. Credit: Glen Coe Mountain Rescue

Friend Colan Leung thanked search and rescue teams for their "determination".

Mr Leung said: "It all still feels like a nightmare and doesn’t feel real one bit.

"Fly high up there my mate. I hope you’re on a new adventure together with your best mate. You both might be gone but you’ll both never be forgotten."

Volunteer rescuers found Mr Sambrook and his dog in a gorge above the Fionn Ghleann.

Glencoe Mountain Rescue said: "An attempt was made to recover them by helicopter but was unsuccessful due to the terrain, the helicopter was then re-tasked meaning they had to be lowered and carried off the hill by hand."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.