A 31-year-old man who "exploited" a schoolgirl for his own sexual gratification has been jailed.

Brian Carrington was reported to Nottinghamshire Police after a string of damning social media messages were found on the girl's mobile phone.

Carrington, who had regular contact with the victim, was also overheard talking to her on the phone.

Officers arrested him the following day but he declined to answer any questions put to him.

He later pleaded guilty to causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, engaging in sexual communications with a child, and two counts of sexual assault.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court he was jailed for three years and two months.

Carrington, of Charles Street, Mansfield Woodhouse was added to the sex offenders’ register for life and was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order which will restrict his activities when he is released.

Detective Constable Rhiannon Drew, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Carrington was well aware of his victim’s age but carried on exploiting her for his own sexual gratification.

“His appalling and predatory actions have unsurprisingly had a profound effect on the girl and her family and I am pleased he has now been held to account.

“I hope this case also serves as a warning to others about the consequences of this type of offending. We will arrest you, we will charge you and you are very likely to end up in prison as a result.”

