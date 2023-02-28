The wife of a Yorkshire soldier who died on deployment in Cyprus six-and-a-half years ago says it is "appalling" that she is still waiting for answers over her husband's death.

Colour Sergeant Anthony Oxley, from Ryhill, near Wakefield, was killed when his motorbike was in a collision with a vehicle driven by an American serviceman at RAF Akrotiri base.

His widow Sally says she can't tell his daughter and three step children in detail just how he died because she still doesn't know.

Sergeant Anthony Oxley died while serving for the British Army in Cyprus in June 2016

She said:"It's appalling that our Government have allowed this to happen to someone who has served this country. It's disgraceful."

Mrs Oxley says she feels the MOD have "massively let her husband down".

"He's devoted his whole life to the army and this is the thanks that he got and the frustration of us constantly fighting just to get some answers it's not humane and how he's been treated after his death is inhumane."

She says she has faced a wall of silence from the authorities since the incident- even the name of the US serviceman has not been made public.

"It's really affected my family. I've got young kids you know it's affected them mentally, it's affected myself.

"You just want an end to it. You just want the answers and somebody to take responsibility for my husband's death," she added.

Anthony had a daughter and three step children.

An inquest was held at Wakefield Coroner's Court in 2018 which heard from a report drawn up by the US Air Force about the crash.

No witnesses to the incident were called to give evidence in person. The other driver, the American serviceman, did not attend to give his version of events.

It concluded that Anthony died as the result of the collision.

But Sally and her legal team say there are too many unanswered questions.

Sally Oxley says she needs to be able to tell their children details about their father's death

The US Air Force Office of Special Investigations which examined the circumstances of the crash decided no criminal charges were to be brought in the case.

The Ministry of Defence says it is offering the family support at this difficult time.

A spokesperson for the British Army said their thoughts remain with Sergeant Oxley's family, and it was continuing to offer them support.

Now a new inquest is to be held in Cyprus. Sally hopes finally it will provide the answers that she says she has been denied for so long.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...