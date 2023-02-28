Tributes have been paid to a 23-year-old footballer from Lincolnshire who died during a match.Michael Palmer, collapsed on the pitch while playing for Crowland Town FC on Saturday 25 February, the club confirmed.

He was part of the reserve side against Leverington FC when the incident happened and he never regained consciousness.

His family said Michael, or MP99 as he often referred to himself, "loved his friends, his family, and his colleagues " and that he has "left a void that can never be filled."

In a statement the family said: "With a strong sense of duty, Michael wanted the best for those around him, and nothing was too much to ask.

"He was the very embodiment of valuing people and relationships above everything else.

With fervour and commitment, but with humility and confidence in equal measure, he inspired those around him to work harder, try harder, give a little more, walking alongside them and taking them with him on the journey."

While his best friend said he was one of the funniest and kindest people in the world.

He was described by his club as “the most kind, caring person” who will be greatly missed by all.

A statement from Crowland Town FC reads: "We are sad to say Michael will leave a massive hole in our hearts. He was a genuine lovely lad who never gave us a moments trouble.

He was liked by everyone and will never be forgotten.

"Nothing was ever too much trouble and he always had a big smile on his face."

Other football clubs also paid tribute to the player following the tragic news of his death.

The family said their hope now is that more can be done to prevent young football players from dying.

