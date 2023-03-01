A "community figurehead" who took advantage of his status to sexually abuse children has been jailed for 15 years.

Yusuf Sacha, 69, from Batley,was charged with 12 offences including rape, indecent assault and indecency with a child against three victims who were children at the time.

The offences were committed between 1979 and 1985.

West Yorkshire Police started an investigation in 2019 after a one victim came forward to report the abuse she suffered.

He was sentenced for raping and indecently assaulting one victim, and indecently assaulting another.

Sacha was also found guilty of three indecent assaults and indecency with a child against a third victim.

Det Ch Insp Ian Thornes said: “In committing these awful offences he abused his status as a community figurehead and the trust that brought him in the most appalling way."

He added: “We can only assume that in his arrogance he must have assumed his victims would not have the courage to speak out.

“Instead their bravery in coming forward has exposed his offending and allowed authorities to bring a serial child sex offender to justice.”

He added: "We welcome the sentencing of Sacha for very serious sexual offences committed against highly vulnerable child victims who had no chance of defending themselves from him."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.