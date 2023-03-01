Play Brightcove video

Video report by Jon Hill

The family of a woman murdered by notorious criminal Michael Sams says he should have been "put to death" as he makes a fresh bid for freedom.

Eighteen-year-old Julie Dart was kidnapped by Sams in Leeds in 1991 before being murdered and dumped on a farm near Grantham, Lincolnshire.

Sams, originally from Keighley in West Yorkshire, was given four life sentences in 1993 for the kidnap and murder of Miss Dart and the kidnap of another woman, Stephanie Slater.

But a parole board will rule later this month whether Sams, now 81, is safe to be freed.

Miss Dart's uncle, Gary Atkin, described Sams as "evil" and said: "It should be kicked out without even looking at it. It's costing tens of thousands of pounds for a man who's committed murder, kidnap, extortion.

"Four life sentences he got. If there was capital punishment I'd be up for it for him.

"He should have been put to death. It might sound horrible, but he took a young girl's life."

Julie Dart, who would have turned 50 today, was held prisoner by Sams in a coffin-like box in his workshop in Newark, Nottinghamshire.

Despite demanding a £140,000 ransom from her family, Sams murdered her with a hammer before disposing of her body.

Kidnap victim Stephanie Slater arriving at Nottingham Crown Court to give evidence in the trial of Michael Sams, 1993. Credit: PA

Months later he kidnapped 25-year-old estate agent Stephanie Slater and took her to the same hide-out where he kept Julie Dart.

For eight days she was kept handcuffed, gagged and blindfolded inside a similar coffin-like box, which was inside a locked wheelie bin laid on its side. She was later found alive.

Sams admitted the kidnap of Miss Slater, but denied Miss Dart's murder. He was convicted after a trial.

Mr Atkin said his sister, Miss Dart's mother, had been "destroyed by her murder.

"She would have been 50 today," he said. "We can't see her walk down the aisle, have kids, maybe grandkids now. And he killed her, because he wanted some money."

Bob Taylor, the retired detective who led the investigation into Sams' crimes, said he should not be released.

He said: "In my view he is still dangerous, because you are dealing with the mind and not the physical representation. I still think about poor Julie Dart to this day and the tragedy of that young woman and the pain that she went through at the hands of this terrible man."

Sams has had two previous parole bids rejected.

A Parole Board spokesperson said: "An oral hearing has been listed for the parole review of Michael Sams and is scheduled to take place in March 2023.

"Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community."

They added: "Members read and digest hundreds of pages of evidence and reports in the lead up to an oral hearing.

"The prisoner and witnesses are then questioned at length during the hearing which often lasts a full day or more."

