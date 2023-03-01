Officers have released an image of a large cut in a woman's lip as they appeal for witnesses to an attack in a Harrogate nightclub.

North Yorkshire Police said the woman, who is in her 20s, needed several stitches after being hit in the face in Revolucion de Cuba, on 10 December.

Officers say the assault happened at around midnight as the victim went to retrieve her coat from behind a chair in the upstairs area of the club on Parliament Street.

They want to speak to a group of women who spoke to the victim shortly after the attack.

The woman has only recently come forward to report the incident due to "distress and anxiety" after the attack and has allowed the image to be shared to help the police appeal.

PC Sylvia Matla said: “I am appealing to the group of women to come forward along with any witnesses who saw what happened or can help us identify the suspect.

"This attack caused the victim apprehension and distress but more importantly, anxiety causing her fear of reporting this incident to the police for some time."

