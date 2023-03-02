A council has issued a noise abatement notice against the owners of a group of cockerels after complaints about their "excessive" crowing.

Boston Borough Council's environmental health department investigated after getting complaints about birds at a residential property on Wyberton West Road in the Lincolnshire town.

The council said, after initial inquiries, the crowing initially reduced, but the respite was "short-lived" and there were further complaints.

A spokesperson said noise monitoring equipment was installed, adding: "The frequency of the crowing was excessive with high numbers of crowing events across the day which significantly impacted the neighbours enjoyment of their property."

An initial notice was issued, ordering the owners to reduce the nuisance within 21 days.

They appealed at magistrates' court, but the court upheld the order, meaning the owners could face a fine of up to £5,000 if the problem persists.

Cllr Deborah Evans, portfolio holder for environmental services, said: "Boston Borough Council takes complaints over all types of noise nuisance seriously.

"Officers follow an enforcement policy where they try to work with people to negotiate a resolution, wherever possible, before resorting to more formal actions. Formal action through an abatement notice is in most circumstances a last resort. The council is, however, duty bound to serve a noise abatement notice when there is sufficient evidence that a statutory noise nuisance exists."