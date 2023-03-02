Grimsby Town have tweeted an apology after sharing a clip of Katie Price's son after their FA Cup win against Southampton last night (1 March).

A short clip of Harvey Price was posted on Wednesday night along with the caption: "Signing off for the night! Enjoy your night, Town fans."

Mr Price, 20, has a condition which impacts his eyesight, autism, and Prader-Willi syndrome - which often includes symptoms such as learning difficulties, behavioural challenges and excessive appetite.

The League Two club say they took down the tweet as soon as they found out about it Credit: PA

Grimsby, a League Two team who surprised pundits on Wednesday 1 March after winning 2-1 against their Premier League opponents, issued an apology on Thursday afternoon.

The apology read: "It has come to our attention that an inappropriate gif was posted on our official Twitter account last night following our game against Southampton.

"The post was removed this morning as soon as we were made aware.

"We would like to apologise for any offence it has caused. #GTFC".

It comes a few weeks after Harvey Price was allegedly the subject of "inappropriate and derogatory" images shared by Metropolitan Police officers on WhatsApp.

In a letter, posted to Price's Instagram page, an investigator from the Discrimination Unit detailed the alleged misconduct of eight officers who targeted Harvey.

In response to the letter, she wrote: "It's disgusting that police officers from here have felt the need to laugh and use disgusting content on Harvey by creating a what's app group."

She added that those involved need to be "named, shamed and exposed".

