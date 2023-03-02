Two people were injured when their house was "wrongly targeted" in a shooting, police said.

Detectives in Barnsley want to speak to witnesses and anyone with CCTV footage following the incident on Rectory Close, Wombwell, at about 9.20pm on Tuesday, 28 February.

Witnesses said a dark-coloured Renault Megane drove up to the property. One person, in a balaclava, got out and fired shots at the property, smashing the French doors. The shooter and the driver then left the scene.

A man and a woman in the property suffered cuts to their face and legs and were taken to hospital for treatment before being discharged.

Det Ch Insp Ben Wood said: "We believe this property was wrongly targeted, which makes this incident even more terrifying for those inside. Our detectives and other teams have been working at speed to determine who the offenders might be.

"We know there will be wider community concern, so we are increasing high visibility patrols in the area to provide reassurance. If you have any concerns, please speak to any officers you see out and about."