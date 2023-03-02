A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in a street in Leeds in broad daylight.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 2.39pm to a report a man had been located on a street in Chapletown with serious stab injuries.

He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Police have taped off Hamilton Avenue, Spencer Place and Rossington Drive as officers conduct initial enquires into what took place.

Anyone who has any information which could assist police enquiries is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police log 909 of March 2.

