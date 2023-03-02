Police searching a river for a missing father have recovered a body.

West Yorkshire Police have been carrying out extensive enquiries since Ibrar "Barry" Hussain, 47, was reported missing by his family on 19 February.

The father-of-three was last in contact with his family by phone, before CCTV enquiries established he was in the Lock Street area of the town that afternoon.

Police divers recovered the body on Thursday. Credit: ITV News

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said on Thursday: "Officers found the body of an adult male on Thursday afternoon during searches of the Calder and Hebble Navigation near Lock Street, Dewsbury.

"Mr Hussain’s family have been made aware of the development and are being supported by specially trained officers."