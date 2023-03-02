Pulp bassist Steve Mackey dies aged 56

Steve Mackey, the bassist in the band Pulp, has died aged 56.

The band shared the news on social media on Thursday, saying: "Our beloved friend and bass player Steve Mackay passed away this morning.

"Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

Mackey was an integral member of the six-piece Britpop band, led by Jarvis Cocker and best known for the 1995 hit Common People.

Sharing a photo of Mackey exploring mountains while on tour in South America in 2012, the band said: "Steve made things happen. In his life and in the band.

"We'd very much like to think that he's back in those mountains now, on the next stage of his adventure.

"Safe travels, Steve. We hope to catch up with you one day."

'The most talented man I have ever known'

Mackey's cause of death has not been confirmed, but his wife, the stylist Katie Grand, said on Instagram that he had passed away "after three months in hospital, fighting with all his strength and determination".

She added: "We are shocked and devastated to have said goodbye to my brilliant, beautiful husband, Steve Mackey.

"Steve died today, a loss which has left myself, his son Marley, parents Kath and Paul, sister Michelle and many friends all heartbroken.

"Steve was the most talented man I have ever known, an exceptional musician, producer, photographer and filmmaker. As in life, he was adored by everyone whose paths he crossed in the multiple creative disciplines he conquered. I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to all the NHS staff who worked tirelessly for Steve. He will be missed beyond words."

Mackey spent his teenage years in the Sheffield music scene before joining Pulp in 1989.

After Pulp went on hiatus in 2002 Mackey co-wrote and produced songs for artists including MIA, Arcade Fire and Florence and the Machine.

He joined the band for a run on reunion tours that spanned from 2011 to 2012, which included a surprise performance at the 2011 Glastonbury festival.

He said last year that he would not be joining the band for their 2023 reunion tour.

