Scientists at the University of Sheffield believe they are a step closer to developing a nasal spray to treat motor neurone disease (MND) and some forms of dementia.

Experts are exploring "innovative treatments" to help halt the degeneration and death of cells caused by the incurable diseases.

Still in its early stage, the research suggests using a small peptide, a molecule containing several amino acids, could prevent nerve cells deteriorating.

The peptide would work by blocking mutant repeated strands of information from being used by the body to make toxic components.

The "world leading" scientists believe that in future studies a simple nasal spray could be developed for people with the most common form of MND and frontotemporal degeneration (FTD), which is the most common form of dementia for under 60s.

Prof Guillaume Hautbergue, who led the study at the University of Sheffield, said: "This concept of using peptides to block destructive mutations unlocks such an exciting and innovative treatment pathway which until now has not been explored by scientists.

"When we tested our innovative approach by adding the peptide to the food eaten by fruit flies, not only did the peptides block the damaging mutations which cause MND and FTD from being transported to the cell's nucleus, we actually saw an improvement in their neurofunction."

He added: "This means the peptide is effectively blocking the progression of the neurodegenerative condition and also helping to restore the function to the affected nerve cells.

"MND and FTD are devastating diseases which currently have no cure. This is a promising alternative to conventional small molecule drugs which are often limited by poor penetration of the blood-brain barrier."

Former Leeds Rhinos team mates Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield have been vocal MND campaigners since Burrow's diagnosis in 2019. Credit: PA

MND affects the brain and nerves, causing weakness that get progressively worse over time.

Calls for more research into the disease have become more prominent since the diagnosis of former Leeds Rhinos rugby player Rob Burrow in 2019.

Dr Brian Dickie, director of research at the MND Association, which backed the study, said: "These findings from a world leading research team in Sheffield demonstrate the importance of funding fundamental 'discovery' science.

"This work has provided important evidence in support of a completely new strategy to treat the most common inherited cause of both MND and FTD, with the ultimate goal of developing effective therapies for these devastating diseases."

