A woman who was involved in an alleged hit-and-run crash in Sheffield has died from her injuries, police have confirmed.

Police said Sharna Brooke Burgin, 23, was a passenger in a blue Mercedes GLA which crashed with a silver Hackney Carriage taxi on Sheffield Parkway in the early hours of Sunday, 26 February.

The driver of the Mercedes left the scene before police arrived at around 1.25am. Five people were taken to hospital including Ms Burgin, who died from her injuries the following day.

Another passenger in the Mercedes was seriously injured and has since been discharged from hospital.

The taxi driver and two other passengers in the Mercedes had minor injuries.

A 23-year-old man handed himself in on the evening of the crash. He was initially arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses or anyone who has any dash-cam footage that could assist the investigation.

