A woman who was sexually abused by her stepfather from the age of seven has revealed how he isolated, manipulated and assaulted her even as her mother cared for her grandmother in a hospice.

Olivia Outram, 20, has waived her legal right to anonymity following the conviction of Christian Wood, 43, who started to groom and regularly abuse her at their home in Sheffield shortly after he married her mother in 2010. The abuse continued for ten years.

Ms Outram told the Yorkshire Live website: "It started a few months after my mum and him got married.

"I didn't really understand what was going on at the time I was so young. I thought that was his way of bonding with me. He was a father figure at that point. He was my stepdad."

Ms Outram described Wood's manipulative behaviour, saying "he made it so he was the only person I could trust."

She added: "He had broken my trust with everyone else so I would have to go to him."

She said the abuse would happen regularly, even when her grandmother was receiving care in a hospice.

She said: "The incident I remember most vividly was when my mum moved into the hospital with my grandmother. I was in year eight so had just turned 14."

Ms Outram said he suggested watching a movie to "distract" them from the situation and then assaulted her.

She reported the abuse in June 2020 after finding out that a second victim contacted police.

Olivia Outram (L), and her mum, Kelly-Ann Marper (R) Credit: YorkshireLive

Her mother, Kelly-Ann Marper, said she was in shock when she found out what had happened.

She said: "My first thought was I'm going to kill him. I was just like, how did I not see that?"

Ms Marper told Yorkshire Live she was vulnerable when she met Wood and they did not have an intimate relationship.

"Looking back now it was all excuses," she said.

Wood was convicted of multiple child sex offences following a one-week trial.

During his sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court, Ms Outram read out her victim personal statement and told him: "I am not going to let this stop me from living my life.

"I'm not going to let you stop me. This is me gaining my power and my voice back. I'm going to learn how to deal with this. I am free and I am going to thrive."

She said afterwards: "He wasn't really looking, he was just fiddling with the plastic cup he had. He had no remorse - nothing. He didn't care what he had done."

Wood was jailed for 10 years and was told he will serve another 3 years on licence.

Investigating officer PC David Beck, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "At the heart of this investigation are two victims who have had their childhood stolen and lives affected forever.

"Wood’s offending was sinister and manipulative, distancing his victims from family and loved ones – one of the victims recalled how he alienated her from her father.

"No child should experience what Wood’s two victims have suffered, no child should suffer abuse. Their bravery and courage throughout this investigation has been incredible. They have showed that they have a voice and they’re no longer afraid.

"Wood showed no remorse for his actions, and even after inflicting abuse on the victims for years, still pleaded not guilty and subjected them to relive every experience at trial.

"He is a vile human being who will now spend years in prison. I hope the sentencing of Wood provides the victims with some sort of closure and helps them rebuild their lives."

