Chris Kamara says he is "doing everything in my power" to treat his speech problem, but admits he may have to live with it indefinitely.

The legendary sports presenter, who lives in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, was last year diagnosed with apraxia of speech after he was seen on Sky Sports apparently slurring his words.

Speaking before he receives an MBE for services to football, anti-racism and charity, Kamara, 65, told ITV News: "It's been hard, I'm doing everything in my power to try and get right.

"Part of my brain has got a bit of inflammation on it, so if we get that inflammation down, it possibly could get back to normal."

He said: "[It] could be permanent for the rest of my life, but I am a lot better off than loads and loads of people."

The Middlesbrough-born former Bradford City player and manager was in Bradford on Friday, 3 March, to be congratulated by the Lord Mayor for being awarded the MBE.

He said he was coping well with the condition.

He said: "Today's a good day – not back to the old self – but if you met me for the first time, you'd think I talk like this. Not 300 miles an hour like I used to."

Kamara, widely known by his nickname "Kammy", will formally receive his honour at a ceremony in Windsor next week.

He said that he and his family were "delighted" about the honour and described the moment he found out.

He said: "My wife and my two sons were all gathered round and I opened the email and saw it said MBE.

"I closed it and it wasn't the reaction they were expecting and they said 'what's up?"

"I said there's doctors, nurses, there's people who go above and beyond who don't get the recognition."

"I said I do the work but I don't expect the reward at the end and my wife said 'just will you?' So I'm just taking it!"

