Police say the family of a man who was stabbed to death in Leeds have been left "completely devastated".

Peter Wass, who was 29 and from the Roundhay area, was attacked near to the junction of Hamilton Place and Hamilton Avenue, in Chapeltown, at about 2.30pm on Thursday.

He was taken to hospital, where his death was confirmed.

Peter Wass. Credit: Family handout

Officers from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries.

Lead officer Det Ch Insp Sam Freeman said: "Peter’s family are completely devastated at his death in such sudden and violent circumstances, and we have specially trained family liaison officers supporting them as we continue to progress the investigation into his murder.

"His family are urging anyone who knows anything about the circumstances surrounding Peter’s death to support the police investigation so that they can get the answers they need."

Following the incident, police have increased patrols and have been given extra powers to stop and search people in the area for weapons without grounds for suspicion.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.