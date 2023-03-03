A government minister says he is working with a school in West Yorkshire after four students were suspended for allegedly damaging a copy of the Quran.

The students at Kettlethorpe High School, in Wakefield, were removed after a copy of the Islamic text was partially torn and left scuffed after it was brought in by a Year 10 pupil reportedly as part of a dare last week.

Headteacher Tudor Griffiths said the book remained "fully intact" but the students' actions were "unacceptable".

The suspensions have caused controversy and widespread debate on social media.

Minister for Schools, Nick Gibb, said he would write to the headteacher and local authority "to offer my support" following the incident.

"Our guidance for schools on how to manage suspensions is clear, stating that all decisions should be reasonable, fair, and proportionate," he said.

"In circumstances where parents feel discipline has not met these standards, they can follow the school's complaints procedure and raise the issue with the school's governors or the local authority."

The school, in Wakefield, suspended four pupils following the incident. Credit: Google Maps

The minister condemned reported death threats against the pupils as "totally unacceptable".

Mr Gibb said: "My first priority is always the wellbeing of our children and young people.

"The death threats reportedly issued against the pupils are totally unacceptable."

He added: "There is no blasphemy law in this country and schools should be promoting the fundamental British values of the respect for rule of law, individual liberty and tolerance of those with different faiths and beliefs."

Mr Griffiths said the students were suspended to ensure "they understand why their actions were unacceptable" after he became aware of the incident on 23 February.

Mr Griffiths said: "We would like to reassure all our community that the holy book remains fully intact and that our initial inquiries indicate there was no malicious intent by those involved.

"However, we have made it very clear that their actions did not treat the Quran with the respect it should have, so those involved have been suspended and we will be working with them to ensure they understand why their actions were unacceptable."

He said that the school is "inclusive" and a place where all should "feel safe and secure."

He added: "Understanding and respecting each other is a fundamental part of who we are and we are coming together and learning from this.

A meeting was held with school bosses, local Muslim community leaders, councillors and police last week.

Cllr Akef Akbar, an independent councillor for Wakefield East, said on Facebook that he has since met with the parents of some of the children that were suspended from school.

He said: "I am actively working with them to have them reinstated as soon as possible. I spoke with the school this morning.

"We do not want to see kids out of education, lesson learnt and hopefully business as usual at the school."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.