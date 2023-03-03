Play Brightcove video

A runaway driver who drove across fields and hid in a pond to get away from police during a chase has been jailed for ten months.

Officers say Orges Hoxha, 24, drove off "erratically" from a police car before pulling onto a field in Warsop, jumping out of his car and running for cover in a pond.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "Unable to escape the attention of a police dog and the roads officer, he was found hiding in a pond, using the pond reeds for cover before being pulled from the water."

Orges Hoxha Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

On 27 February, the roads policing unit were patrolling in a marked vehicle when Hoxha failed to stop in Leeming Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, shortly before 8.30pm.

After being signalled to pull over Hoxha appeared to be stopping but then floored the accelerator in his Toyota Yaris.

During the chase Hoxha was driving nearly three times the speed limit as he reached more than 80mph in 30mph and 50mph zones.

Police say he was driving on the opposite side of the road and overtaking other cars as he tried to get away.

The footage released by the force shows Hoxha pulling off the road and driving across The Carrs Field in Warsop before his capture and arrest.

He later admitted to charges of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance, and driving without a license.

PC Jon Pinnick said: “Hoxha showed absolutely no thought for the road laws or the danger he was putting other people in by driving nearly three times the speed limit.

“Rather than face up to what he had done he then chose to run away and hide.

“As hiding places go this was certainly a brave choice, but it made little difference to our dog, who soon sniffed him out from beneath the reeds.

“I’m incredibly thankful no one was injured during this incident as the consequences do not bear thinking about.

“I want to send out a strong message to any other driver who thinks they can escape being arrested when they show a complete disregard for road laws. As we’ve shown here we can call on other teams within the force including the dog unit – so you won’t stay hidden for long.”

At Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 1 March, Hoxha, of Church Street, Warsop, was jailed for 10 months. He was also handed a two year driving ban.

