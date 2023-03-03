Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following an attack in Hull.

The man, who has not yet been identified by police, was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted on Gainford Grove at around 4am on Thursday, 2 March.

The three people who were arrested remain in custody.

Humberside Police said the incident is thought to be "isolated" with "no wider risk" to the community.

Senior investigating officer Doug Blackwood said: “We understand that a tragic incident of this nature will cause shock to the local community."

He added: “A scene guard will remain in place and those living in the area will see an increased number of officers over the coming days carrying out enquiries and providing reassurance to residents and the local community."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.