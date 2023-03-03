Detectives are urging witnesses to overcome their "reservations" about speaking out to help catch those responsible for the murder of a man in Leeds.

The 29-year-old was stabbed to death on Thursday afternoon in Hamilton Avenue, Chapeltown.

Paramedics in nearby Spencer Place were approached by members of the public who had been taking the injured man to hospital in a car shortly after 2.30pm.

He was given emergency treatment before being taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3.20pm.

Police have stepped up patrols in the area.

Forensic examinations and specialist searches continued in the area on Friday.

Lead officer Det Ch Insp Sam Freeman said enquiries were at an early stage.

He added: "Clearly no-one deserves to have their life taken in such sudden and violent circumstances and we are determined to identify those responsible and see that they are brought to justice.

"We understand that people may have reservations about speaking to the police, but we hope they can appreciate how important it is that they come forward and assist the investigation."

The area covered by the section 60 order. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Following the incident, police have increased patrols and have been given extra powers to stop and search people in the area for weapons without grounds for suspicion.

Det Ch Insp Freeman added: "We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to build up a full picture of what took place, and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation.

"We recognise that an incident of serious violence such at this will cause understandable concern in the local community and we are liaising with our colleagues at Leeds District who are working to reassure people with increased operational activity to target those who carry knives."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.