The footage of the operation was released by South Yorkshire police

Police in Sheffield have been using a double decker bus to crackdown on drivers who use their phones behind the wheel.

Operation Top Deck launched on Wednesday 1 March - where officers used the second floor of a bus as their vantage point to catch people scrolling while driving.

In the 90 minute operation, 12 drivers were caught on their phones on police bodycams, and will be receiving £200 fines through the post.

It is part of a national campaign which aims to raise awareness of the issue.

Data shows that drivers are four times more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a road traffic collision while using a mobile phone.

Inspector Kev Smith, from the Sheffield North West team said: “Using mobile phones while driving is proven to be extremely dangerous and can devastate lives and people need to understand this isn’t acceptable.

“We want to create a credible, constant threat of prosecution to induce driver behavioural change and make our roads safer, and that is why this operation will continue to run across Sheffield on an ongoing basis."

The buses are 'borrowed' from First and look like any other bus in service but they will be driven by qualified bus drivers and the a small number of police officers or PSCOs equipped with video cameras board the bus.

Anyone caught on their phone will be pulled over and told about the dangers of distracted driving and also face the prospect of a fine plus six points on their licence.

Inspector Smith added: "One of the drivers stopped as part of the operation nearly had a collision with the car in front when travelling at 30mph because he was more interested in his phone than keeping a safe distance.

Other offences witnessed and dealt with include a driver who was watching the telly on their mobile phone instead of concentrating on the road ahead, and two young children who were not wearing seat belts."

Last year, across the force police officers stopped 386 drivers for using their mobile phone while driving.

