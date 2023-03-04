Staff at a Lincolnshire antique centre have been left starstruck after Hollywood actor Johnny Depp made a surprise visit to the shop.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor arrived in the Gainsborough village of Hemswell by helicopter on Friday 3 March as part of a secret shopping trip.

Depp was greeted by stunned shoppers as he browsed the centre and left with several antique items.

The meeting was secretly arranged by the antique shop which has links to Pinewood Studios.

Whilst there, the A-list celebrity, also took the opportunity to have a go on their Mark Knopfler style guitar to the delight of staff and shoppers.

Robert Miller, the owner of the antique centre, said that Depp was really "down-to-earth."

"He really enjoyed his experience here because he was able to be himself.

"He said he is in hotels a lot of the time because he's constantly bombarded by people."

Mr Miller added: "He was very down to earth and very chatty. For someone like that to come through our doors was brilliant.

"He played with and bought a few guitars. I'm sure he will be back."

It is not the first time Depp has made surprise visits to the region, last year he performed in York on tour with Jeff Beck and the month before he played at a gig in Sheffield.

