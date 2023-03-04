A man has been jailed after thousands of pounds of cocaine and heroin were found in his bedroom.

Bags full of Class A drugs were seized by police officers after raids at the house Christian Franklin shared in London Road in Newark.

Large quantities of cash, multiple mobile phones, weighing scales and other drug equipment were also discovered during searches which took place at the property in August 2022 and January 2023.

During the August 2022 warrant, officers also found a police-style baton.

Franklin appeared at Nottingham Crown Court and was jailed for four years.

He was convicted of possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine as well as possession of an offensive weapon.

Sergeant Adam Wells, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers were made aware of drug dealing and other criminality at this property through intelligence gathered over a long period of time.

“The force is always grateful to the public for any information about crime being committed in our communities and will always investigate.

“Drug dealing remains a serious blight on our communities with criminals preying on the most vulnerable people in society.

“Other individuals out there who are dealing drugs can expect a visit from police.

"The officers in the case carried out a very diligent investigation which helped secure the conviction."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out