A man has been charged with murder after a man was killed in Hull.

Police were called at around 4am on Thursday (2 March) to a property on Gainford Grove following reports of an assault.

Richard Gray, 45, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but later died.

30-year-old Christian Belcher, of no fixed abode, has been charged with his murder. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court tomorrow (6 March).Richard’s family are being supported by specially trained officers and have asked for their privacy to be respected.Two other people who were arrested as part of investigations have since been released with no further action.

