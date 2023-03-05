Mindless vandals have targeted a mural dedicated to Leeds Rhinos legend and Motor Neurone Disease campaigned Rob Burrow.

Photos show the artwork, which was unveiled outside the Leeds Beckett University Union building in 2020, splattered with brown liquid.

The brown substance has been splattered all over the mural Credit: ITV

In January an exhibition featuring Burrow and other MND fighters was also targeted.

A panel was stolen from the Seven Stories piece which was on display on Briggate in Leeds city centre.

Who is the Leeds Rhinos legend and MND advocate Rob Burrow?

It was then vandalised again just weeks later. Rob's dad, sharing his disgust at the second spate of vandalism in February, wrote on Twitter:

"How unbelievably disgusting that vandals once again damaged the MND 7 stories exhibits in Leeds !! 7 wonderful stories from unbelievably brave people and families and low life scums of people have nothing better to do than damage these stories."

Leeds Hospital Charity said it was "incredibly disappointed and saddened" the exhibition had been targeted again.

In a post, it wrote:

"We cannot believe that our 7 Stories of MND exhibition has been cruelly targeted once again by vandals."We are incredibly disappointed and saddened to share that this has happened again. "We are looking into what has happened on this occasion."

Rob, who was diagnosed with MND in 2019, now uses a wheelchair and talks through a computer.

His disability van was also vandalised just two days before Christmas.

