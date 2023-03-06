Police investigating a fire at an animal sanctuary which killed 12 guinea pigs have arrested a woman.

The owners of Sandy's Guinea Pig Sanctuary in Skegness said the animals inside the shed "didn't stand a chance."

Lincolnshire Police said a 41-year-old woman, who has since been bailed, was arrested after officers were called to a fire in Burgh Le Marsh on Friday evening, 3 March.

On Facebook, the sanctuary said: "All 12 boys in there were killed.

"They didn't stand a chance."

Police were called to the sanctuary on Friday, 3 March. Credit: Sandy's Guinea Pig Sanctuary

The sanctuary has insisted that the shed will be rebuilt and a fundraiser has been set up by two local people in response.

The Gofundme page said the shed was "destroyed."

"We really need to help get this damage cleared and new fixtures in place to ensure any other Guinea Pigs in need have a home going forward."

Lincolnshire Police said: "We were called to a fire at a property on the Barnack Estate in Burgh le Marsh at around 7pm on Friday 3 March.

"A 41-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been bailed."

