A man from Grimsby has criticised the council after winning a challenge to have his parking ticket revoked.

Blue badge holder David Leaning had parked on West St Mary's Gate, dubbed the most profitable street in the town for parking fines, when he received a ticket.

Mr Leaning challenged the attendant over the ticket but was told he was violating the rules.

The signs state that disabled badge holders must be in one of the bays from 10:30am to 4pm. However, David had parked on a section of the road where there was no bay and no yellow lines restricting access.

Believing the ticket had been wrongly issued, Mr Leaning lodged an appeal with North East Lincolnshire Council but it was denied.

Still refusing to pay, he went to the Parking Ticket Tribunal who said he should not have been issued the fine.

The case was referred to North East Lincolnshire Council and, within a minute of them being informed, the ticket was revoked.Mr Leaning is now calling for more to be done to stop people being caught by this "cash cow" street. He believes the signs need to be made clearer and the parking strategy revisited.He said: "After they'd looked into it they felt it was undeserved and a minute after the council were informed I had an email saying the case had been dropped due to a 'clerical error'. I just feel like the Council are using this street as a cash cow, it's close to entrapment in my mind."He added: "I was willing to take this to court, I was that sure I wasn't in the wrong."

Mr Leaning won his case after taking it to the Parking Ticket Tribunal Credit: MEN Media

Having won his case, David wants the signs changing along the road to make sure other motorists don't fall foul of the confusing rules."The signs need altering for a start. If you genuinely can't park where I did then they need to put double yellow lines down to make it clear. This really frustrates me and I don't want this to happen to other people either."

Mr Leaning said he feel like there needs to be more accessible parking around Grimsby for disabled people."If you can't park there, then there isn't really anywhere else to go that's actually close to town and the amenities."

In response, a North East Lincolnshire Council spokesperson said: “The Restricted Parking Zone (RPZ) on West St Mary’s Gate in Grimsby allows parking for specified users when parked in a marked bay only. There are signs at the entrance of the street which indicate this."An RPZ is an area where parking restrictions apply but have no yellow painted lines. There are several bays down the street for disabled badge holders and loading only. There is signage on the street stating this, as well as markings on the bays themselves. Unfortunately, some drivers may still choose to ignore these signs and park down here.“A recent visit by the traffic and transport manager and road safety co-ordinator at Equans concluded that the zone is compliant with parking regulations and there is not anything incorrect or misleading on site and that the Traffic Regulation Order supports enforcement on West St Mary’s Gate.”

