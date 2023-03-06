A man is being questioned on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a house in Market Weighton.

Emergency services were called to an address at Aspect Close on Sunday 5 March at around 4.04pm after reports of a concern for safety of a woman.

Humberside Police said that when officers arrived they discovered that a woman had died and a murder investigation was launched.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.Senior Investigating Officer Doug Blackwood said: “We understand that a tragic incident of this nature will cause shock and concern to the local community.

"I would like to reassure people that this is an isolated incident between individuals known to each other with no wider risk to members of the public."He added: “Those living in the area can expect to see an increased number of officers over the coming days whilst a scene guard remains in place and we continue with our investigation."

