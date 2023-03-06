An independent inquiry into the Sheffield tree-felling controversy will publish its report today.

Billed as a "truth and reconciliation" moment for the city, the felling of thousands of trees in the steel city dominated headlines between 2016 and 2018.

A number of people were arrested in some of Sheffield's leafiest suburbs, during the long-running dispute between protesters and contractors.

Announced by the council, Sir Mark Lowcock's investigation looks into a in a 25-year £2.2 billion private finance initiative agreement Sheffield City Council signed with the contractor Amey in 2009.

Amey was contracted to resurface thousands of miles of Sheffield's road network. As part of this, Amey was tasked with maintaining roadside trees.

Protestors in Sheffield

After early morning raids and arrests of demonstrators, the then deputy prime minister and Sheffield MP Sir Nick Clegg described it as more like a well-planned anti-terror operation than a matter of tree maintenance.

Chair Sir Mark Lowlock says the inquiry is to "support the ongoing recovery in Sheffield from the dispute" and to "help minimise the risk of the dispute re-emerging in future".

