Footage shows 'horrifying' fireball caused by exploding e-bike

Firefighters have released footage of an electric motorbike exploding at a home in West Yorkshire to highlight the "horrific dangers" of lithium batteries.

The video shows the owner rushing downstairs in the middle of the night after being woken by a popping noise at the house in Illingworth, near Halifax.

Seconds later the property is engulfed in flames.

Watch manager John Cavalier, who is with West Yorkshire's fire investigation unit, said: “While fires involving lithium batteries are common, having a video showing the violence of the fire’s development is not. It’s clear to see in the video that the fire is absolutely horrifying – none of us would want this to happen in our homes."

Five people were taken to hospital after the fire, which happened at about 1am on 24 February. All of them had smoke inhalation. One person suffered burns to their mouth and windpipe. None of the injuries was life threatening.

The kitchen was severely damaged in the incident.

Mr Cavalier said: "Because lithium batteries can be found in a range of items, we frequently attend fires involving them. They can be found in cars, bikes, scooters, laptops, phones, and e-cigarettes, among many other items.

"Any other type of fire we deal with has usually developed slowly, and people are able to get out quickly. However, battery fires are so ferocious and spread so quickly that there isn’t as much time to escape."

He said lithium batteries should not be left to charge unattended, or left in the way of exits or in hallways. Chargers should be unplugged when the batteries are at full capacity.

