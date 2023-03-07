Concerns have been raised about reported plans to house asylum seekers at two RAF bases.

A report in The Times newspaper said that RAF Scampton – the former home of the Red Arrows aerobatics team – and another base in Essex had been earmarked to accommodate migrants arriving in the UK on small boats.

It comes a day after West Lindsey District Council announced agreed to buy the Lincolnshire site, which closed last year, from the Ministry of Defence in a £300million deal.

Sir Edward Leigh, Conservative MP for Gainsborough, questioned Home Secretary Suella Braverman in the Commons as she announced new legislation to try to stop people crossing the Channel on small boats.

He said: "We have just announced yesterday, after two years of work, a £300million scheme to have the best ever hand over of a MOD base, the home of the Dambusters, business, tourism and heritage.

"Will the Home Secretary assure me that if she overrides our objections and places migrants here, that she will work closely with me and the council to ensure it is strictly temporary, and that in no way does this upset the best deal that's ever come to North Lincolnshire?"

Play Brightcove video

Ms Braverman said she would not be drawn on the reports.

She said: "My right honourable friend the immigration minister is working intensively to secure bespoke and appropriate, and, importantly, sustainable, asylum accommodation around a range of locations within the United Kingdom.

"We are working with local authorities and members of parliament, we want to make the right decision for communities, and that's why all dialogue is welcome."

Cllr Owen Bierley, Leader of West Lindsey District Council said the authority had not received any formal proposal from the Home Office.

He said: "There would be significant community opposition, it’s the 800th anniversary of Operation Chastise the Dambusters Raid, incredibly important part of our heritage.

"We should be respecting and preserving this not accepting proposals that would undermine the heritage of the site.”

He added: “We have delivered everything asked by the MOD to get into this position of being able to acquire the site. We have a deliverable plan – any Home Office intervention will result in loss of the £300 million investment."

Last year plans to house asylum seekers at the former Linton-on-Ouse RAF base in North Yorkshire were scrapped after a backlash.

It came as the Home Secretary unveiled plans to bring in new laws to stop migrant Channel crossings.

The legislation would mean asylum seekers will be detained and "swiftly removed" to their home country or a "safe third country" such as Rwanda if they arrive in the UK through unauthorised means.

People would also be banned from re-entering in future.

Ms Braverman told MPs: "For a government not to respond to waves of illegal migrants breaching our borders would be to betray the will of the people we were elected to serve."

Labour's shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper branded the bill a "con" that lets people smugglers "off the hook."

She described the plans as "Groundhog Day" less than a year after similar reforms were brought into force under the Nationality and Borders Act.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.