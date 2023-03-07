A man who kicked his heavily pregnant former partner after previously being convicted of controlling another woman has been jailed.

Bradley Taylor, 29, of Beesby Road, Scunthorpe, attacked the woman in her home while their child slept, Grimsby Crown Court heard.

The court was told the woman, who was nine months pregnant, had taken the infant to Cheeky Chimps indoor play area in Scunthorpe on 23 January. She was confronted by Taylor, who began verbally abusing her. Staff intervened when she asked him to leave her alone.

Connor Stuart, prosecuting, said Taylor then turned up at her home that evening and put his foot in the door to prevent her from locking him out.

He pushed her against a wall and as she fought back he lashed out, kicking her, despite her being nine-months pregnant.

Taylor admitted assault and breaching a suspended prison sentence imposed for coercive and controlling behaviour towards a previous partner.

Craig Lowe, mitigating, said Taylor was sorry and had written a letter to the court apologising for his behaviour.

He said his client was about to start a "building better relationships" course.

Sentencing Taylor to 14 months in prison, Judge John Thackray KC said: "It is difficult to think of a more serious offence of common assault."It was a prolonged assault on a vulnerable woman who was home alone and nine months pregnant."The judge imposed a restraining order banning Taylor from contacting the complainant for a year.

