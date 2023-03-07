Police have confirmed that human remains found by a railway line are those of a pensioner who went missing 14 years ago.

Officers from British Transport Police have been investigating for three months after the bones were discovered in Brackley Park in Hull in December.

On Tuesday, they confirmed they belonged to Michael Conboy, who was 80 years-old when he vanished after leaving his home in Hull in 2009.

One family member told Hull Live: "Of course it’s a relief to the family that he has been found and can finally be laid to rest. Mick was fondly known by many people, especially in north Hull."

A huge cordon was in place while forensic teams investigated the remains. Credit: MEN MEDIA / Duncan Young (GNP)

A major police response was triggered after the remains were found on 7 December.

Forensic teams were on site for two weeks as they tried to establish the identity of the remains and how the person died.

Police appealing for help solving the mystery of the remains revealed that size seven Hush Puppies shoes, two watches and a rusty 'New Zealand' key ring were found at the scene.

A relative of Mr Conboy later came forward and provided DNA which was crucial to solving the mystery.

Officers found a rusty 'New Zealand' keyring at the scene. Credit: British Transport Police

A spokeswoman from BTP said: "Following a media appeal, a member of his family recognised some of his possessions and got in touch with detectives. DNA enquiries have confirmed his identity.

"Detectives do not believe there were any suspicious circumstances to his death but are continuing their enquiries to establish how he came to be at the location, and how he died.

She added: "As they continue their investigation they would also like to appeal to the community and ask that they respect the privacy of Michael’s family as they come to terms with this sad news."

Mr Conboy had been missing since April 2009.

Michael Conboy vanished without a trace after leaving his home in Saxcourt on 20 April 2009.

Police launched large-scale searches to find the pensioner, who had been confused after his discharge from hospital following a viral infection.

Speaking in 2010, his sister Ellen King said the impact of his disappearance on the family has been "terrible."

She said: "Every time the phone rings I think it will be news about Michael."

Sister Sheila Robinson added: "It has been dreadful. It's the first thing I think of when I wake up and the last thing I think before I go to sleep. I don't know how much longer I can live like this."

Mr Conboy used to work for Hull City Council's parks and gardens department and had always lived in the north Hull estate.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances but how he died is unclear.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.