Rob Burrow has been recognised by the Prime Minister for his campaign to raise awareness of motor neurone disease (MND).

The Leeds Rhinos legend, who has been a leading advocate for MND research since his diagnosis in 2019, was given a Point of Light award by Rishi Sunak at Downing Street.

Mr Sunak gives out an award each week day to those who are making a change in their community. Burrow was the 2,000th recipient.

The award comes after vandals targeted a mural of the rugby league star in Leeds, the artwork on the side of Leeds Beckett University's Student Union had brown liquid thrown at it.

Burrow, 40, was joined by his parents Geoff and Irene at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday morning, 7 March.

In a personal letter to Burrow, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it was an "honour" to present him with the award.

He said: "You have inspired millions around the world with your strength, courage and positivity.

"You have used your profile as one of the greatest ever rugby players to shine a light on a disease that was once rarely spoken about and little understood."

Burrow has previously spoken out about calls for the government to honour promises for funding for MND research and said it had "blood on its hands" over delays.

The Prime Minister praised his “phenomenal fundraising campaign" and his involvement in a campaign to create a centre for Motor Neurone Disease in Leeds.

He added: “The legacy of everything you are doing for the fight against this disease will change what it means to be diagnosed with MND.

“As you have said: “in a world full of adversity we must dare to dream.” Inspired by you, many will dare to dream and fulfil those dreams, in spite of whatever adversity they may face.

“You are a true point of light. On behalf of the whole country, thank you.”