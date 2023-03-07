Play Brightcove video

Video report by Michael Billington.

Legendary football pundit Chris Kamara has described receiving his MBE from the Prince of Wales in front of his wife and two sons as "unbelievable."

The 65-year-old, known for his famous catchphrase "unbelievable Jeff", was at Windsor Castle to receive the honour for services to football, anti-racism and charity.

Kamara, who lives in Wakefield and is affectionately known as 'Kammy', played for nine English professional clubs before he managed Bradford City and rescued the club from near relegation to promotion in the old second division.

His career then shifted to broadcasting, later working as a pundit and presenter on Sky Sports before he was diagnosed with a rare speech disorder last year.

Reflecting on the day, he told ITV News: "What an amazing day.

"The icing on the cake was Prince William... big football fan, we talked football and we could have kept going but we got ushered on.

"What an amazing life for someone who joined the Royal Navy at 16. I thought I was going to spend a life on the ocean waves, what a turn it took and I'm so pleased today, I couldn't be more happy."

Chris Kamara wears his MBE medal, presented to him by the Prince of Wales. Credit: PA

Due to his medical condition and being on an "alternative diet", Kammy said he would be celebrating by having a "glass of water and a green tea."

His son, Ben Kamara, said: "Everybody knows him for being on camera and jumping around.

"He's obviously been a fantastic dad to us as well, so we're very chuffed."

He added: "He was very proud that it was William who presented him with his award."

Kammy said Prince William had written to him after he was named in the New Year's Honours List and that he was "so pleased" to have met the royal for the first time.

There was a huge outpouring of support for Kamara on social media when he went public about his apraxia of speech (AOS) diagnosis, saying he felt "a fraud" as a broadcaster having learned he had the condition.

TV presenter, Ben Shephard, who worked alongside him on a documentary about his apraxia has congratulated Kamara.

He said: "He just has this unbridled enthusiasm for life.

"He is just so infectious, his laugh is the first thing that grabs you and his joy for what he gets to do and what he gets to share hasn't diminished at all.

Mr Shephard added: "It's a privilege to work alongside him, I've learned so much from him over the years, he drives me mad in so many ways but I wouldn't change him for the world."

