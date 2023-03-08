The A1 in Lincolnshire was partially closed after a lorry overturned, spilling its load across the carriageway.

Police believe the incident, on Wednesday, happened after a deer ran into the road. The driver sustained minor injuries.

The road was shut at around 12.30pm between the Long Bennington turn off and Marshall Way as emergency services carried out complex recovery work.

National Highways said traffic trapped in the closure has been released.

But warnings remained in place that it w affectiasng traffic between Newark and Grantham, with diversions in place via Newark and Bingham.

