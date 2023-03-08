Thieves escaped with cash after a ram raid at a Co-Op store in Lincolnshire.

Police were called to Newbridge Hill, Louth, at around 2.10am on Wednesday after a van was driven into a cash machine.

The cash containers were taken by three offenders who left in a black saloon car. The van was left at the scene.

Credit: Lincolnshire Police

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "These offenders are outstanding, and investigations are ongoing."

The force has appealed for information.

