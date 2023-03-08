Warning: The following report contains upsetting details

A woman who was filmed cutting up and eating her pet hamster has been jailed.

Footage of the attack carried out by Emma Parker, 39, was shared online, prompting a warning from shocked RSPCA inspectors.

Two videos filmed at Parker's home in Great Gonerby, near Grantham, Lincolnshire, were sent to the charity by a concerned member of the public, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

The first was 27 seconds long and showed Parker repeatedly prodding a large knife into a hamster ball containing the pet - called Mr Nibbles.

A second video showed Parker holding a bottle of water and then eating parts of the animal.

Gordon Holt, prosecuting, said: "The two videos seen on social media showed the defendant with a hamster in a hamster ball.

"The defendant is holding the ball with a knife in the other hand.

"She takes the knife and plunges it through the opening of the ball... A spectator is heard laughing.

"The hamster can be heard repeatedly squealing, it is allowed to escape and runs around a while.

"The defendant attempts to strike it with the knife, succesfully at least once."

Emma Parker outside Lincoln Crown Court.

After being arrested, Parker admitted the video was her and claimed she was helping the hamster to die after it had been bitten by one of her dogs.

Parker said the incident took part at her home in mid-May, but refused to name those filming the footage, telling police "they are not nice people".

A vet with 27 years experience who watched the footage described the content as deeply disturbing and said the hamster would have suffered both physical and psychological damage.

Parker, of Belvoir Gardens, Great Gonerby, admitted one charge of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

The court heard she had been made the subject of community orders in both 2021 and 2022 for offences of shoplifting, and had a long history of addiction to Class A drugs.

Chris Brewin, mitigating, said Parker had been targeted as a result of the video, with her home vandalised and dog faeces put through her letter box.

The court was told Parker had been "cuckooed" – a process in which drug dealers take over the home of a vulnerable person – and was under instruction when she filmed the videos.

Passing sentence Judge James House KC told Parker he had to take into account that Parliament had recently raised the maximum sentence for such animal cruelty from six months to five years imprisonment.

Emma Parker. Credit: Lincolnshire Police

Judge House said it was "abhorrent" that violence had been inflicted on a defenceless animal for others' entertainment.

"What is notable from her interview is the refusal to name who else is present and who is videoing the footage," Judge House added.

Parker was jailed for 12 months and banned from keeping animals for 15 years after the judge told her he regarded her cruelty as "serious as could be."

After the RSPCA became aware of the video a spokesperson said: "This is an extremely upsetting video and we'd like to reassure the public that we are investigating and working closely with the police.

"Please do not share it or comment on it as it increases the chances of other people seeing it and being distressed.”

Two dogs were also removed from Parker's home.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.