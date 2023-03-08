Much of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire is expected to experience snowfall on Thursday. An amber weather warning is in place, with the risk of heavy snow causing widespread disruption.

7.28am

Harlow Carr gardens

The RHS gardens in Harrogate will be closed today to ensure the safety of visitors.

7.25am

Sheffield school closures

Three closures have been announced by Sheffield City Council on their Twitter feed. They are Notre Dame, Archdale, Bents GreenRowan and Talbot specialist school.

6.30am

Bradford school closures

High up on the hills, Stanbury Village Primary, near Haworth, closed in a pre-emptive measure with an amber weather warning in place.

St Anthony's Catholic Primary School in Clayton is also closed today.

6am

What is in the forecast?

It is expected to be cold and frosty initially, perhaps dry first thing before a mix of snow, sleet and rain spreads northeastwards through the morning, with wintry outbreaks through the afternoon and overnight. The maximum temperature will be 4C.

The outlook for Friday and the weekend suggests snow showers could persist on Friday, with some sunny spells in the afternoon, followed by a widespread severe frost overnight but a more settled day on Saturday, before further rain and perhaps snow develops into Sunday.

The forecast for North, West and South Yorkshire

The forecast for East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

Travel warnings for motorists

National Highways is asking people to reconsider journeys on Thursday.

The weather warning means driving conditions will be extremely difficult, especially for larger vehicles and those not equipped with four wheel drive, between 9am on Thursday and 8am on Friday.

Drivers are being urged only to travel if their journey is essential and to be prepared.

Lorry drivers are asked to consider avoiding parts of the road network with steeper than normal inclines, such as in the Pennines.

Which roads are likely to be most affected?

In Yorkshire: The M62, A628 and A616 , M1 junctions 32 to 41, M606 and M621