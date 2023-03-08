A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman at a house in Market Weighton.

Helen Harrison, 59, was found fatally injured after police were called to a concern for safety at a property on Aspen Close on Sunday, 5 March.

Rick Parker has been charged with her murder. The 39-year-old has also been charged with actual bodily harm in connection with the assault of a man on Sunday, 19 February.

Humberside Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct because the force had previously had contact with Ms Harrison.

Parker has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

